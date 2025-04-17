Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team, the NBA announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. The honor comes just months after McClung made history by winning his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

McClung joins a standout First Team lineup that includes JD Davison of the Maine Celtics, Oscar Tshiebwe of the Salt Lake City Stars, Jaylen Nowell of the Capital City Go-Go, and Malachi Flynn of the Austin Spurs.

The 26-year-old guard delivered one of the most consistent and explosive campaigns in the G League this season. Across 44 games, including the regular season and the Tip-Off Tournament, McClung averaged 23.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.4% from three on 6.3 attempts. He once again led Osceola to the G League Finals, though the team ultimately fell short against the Stockton Kings.

The 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team:

· JD Davison, Maine Celtics

· Oscar Tshiebwe, Salt Lake City Stars

· Mac McClung, Osceola Magic

· Jaylen Nowell, Capital City Go-Go

· Malachi Flynn, Austin Spurs

Mac McClung’s G League playoff surge highlights standout season as Magic enter NBA postseason

McClung’s production increased in the postseason. Over five playoff games, he averaged 31.0 points, 6.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc on 7.8 attempts per contest. His most notable performance came in Osceola’s overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron, where he erupted for a career-high 46 points on 16-of-25 shooting, including six three-pointers, while adding five assists and five rebounds.

In addition to his G League dominance, McClung spent limited time on the Orlando Magic’s roster during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in two games, averaging five minutes and 1.5 assists per game. Over his four-year NBA career, McClung has played in six total games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Magic, averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 12.7 minutes per game.

McClung, the 2024 NBA G League Most Valuable Player, built on last year’s campaign with another standout season. His continued dominance in Osceola and growing recognition around the league have sparked renewed attention regarding his potential NBA future.

With Osceola’s G League season concluded following the Finals loss, attention now turns to the Orlando Magic, who are preparing for their own postseason run. Orlando clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after a dominant 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Magic will now travel to TD Garden to face the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.