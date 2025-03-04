The Orlando Magic (29-33) are preparing for their second matchup against the Toronto Raptors (19-42) on Tuesday night. Ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off, the team has upgraded guard Mac McClung to available while listing Cole Anthony as questionable.

McClung, who is currently dealing with a broken thumb, was made available during Orlando’s 121-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday but did not see any playing time. Despite the injury, he delivered a standout performance in the Osceola Magic’s 125-123 overtime victory against the Windy City Bulls in the G League on Monday night.

Mac McClung, Cole Anthony's injury status vs. Raptors

The 26-year-old guard led Osceola with 33 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks while shooting 11-of-22 from the field and making five three-pointers. He capped off the night by drilling the game-winning three-pointer in overtime, securing the victory.

Across 34 G League games this season, including the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, McClung is averaging 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Cole Anthony’s status remains uncertain as he deals with a left big toe strain. The Magic guard last played in Sunday night’s 104-102 loss to the Raptors, finishing with seven points, one rebound, one assist, a steal, and a block. He struggled offensively, shooting 3-for-11 from the field.

Anthony’s availability could play a key role in the Magic’s rotation, especially with Jalen Suggs ruled out for the remainder of the season following his arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday.

McClung could see more opportunities in Magic's backcourt rotation

With Suggs out, McClung could have a chance to carve out a role in Orlando’s backcourt rotation. The team will need additional contributions to help fill the void left by Suggs, who was averaging a career-best 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game before his injury.

As the Magic continue their seven-game homestand, McClung’s availability provides the team with another potential option in the backcourt. With Anthony questionable and Orlando looking to snap a three-game losing streak, McClung could see his first NBA minutes since October.