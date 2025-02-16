Mac McClung gave the NBA fans what they wanted for the third straight year in the dunk contest, as he walked away with the trophy to accomplish the three-peat. At this point, McClung has to put his name in the conversation for some of the best dunkers in the contest, but he's taking the high road.

“That’s definitely not for me to say,” McClung said via The Athletic's Joe Vardon. “The biggest thing is, I genuinely love this contest.”

After winning his third contest in a row, he may have inspired Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider joining next year, as many people are yearning to see the big stars compete.

“I’m flattered. I think those guys are so fun to watch,” McClung said. “I think people want to see bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. But I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it.

“I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I never want to say never.”

McClung had some big dunks, and in the first round, he came out with a bang and dunked over a car. From there, he pulled out impressive dunk after impressive dunk, and it almost felt like the crowd couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Fans are now advocating for McClung to be on a real NBA roster since he's been in the G-League this entire time.

“It’s so obvious Mac doesn’t want to keep doing this,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s making people tune in to the NBA All-Star Weekend, but the NBA isn’t rewarding him with an opportunity. You’re telling me teams like the Jazz, Wizards, Hornets can’t use a roster spot on him?!”

McClung has only played in one NBA game this season, and it was only for five minutes.