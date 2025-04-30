The Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 120-89 loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Despite the early exit, there is substantial optimism surrounding the franchise’s trajectory, led by Paolo Banchero and a young core poised for immediate growth.

Banchero, in his third NBA season, delivered a standout campaign despite being limited to just 46 games due to a torn oblique earlier in the year. The 22-year-old averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. Following the All-Star break, Banchero elevated his production to 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 47.3 percent shooting — second only to MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in post-break scoring.

Banchero’s impact extended into the postseason. In the five-game series against Boston, he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. It marked his second consecutive playoff series with rising production under postseason pressure.

Franz Wagner steps up alongside Paolo Banchero as Magic’s defense holds vs. Celtics despite key injuries

Alongside Banchero, Franz Wagner also emerged as a critical piece. Wagner, 23, missed a portion of the season with a torn oblique but still posted career-high averages of 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 60 appearances. In the playoffs, Wagner delivered 25.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.3 percent overall — redeeming himself after a difficult 2024 postseason.

Defensively, Orlando maintained its identity. The Magic held the Celtics, who averaged 116.3 points and 17.8 threes per game on 36.8 percent shooting during the regular season, to just 106.4 points per game in the series and 11.8 threes per game — though Boston’s efficiency remained slightly higher at 37.8 percent.

Injuries to key contributors further highlight Orlando’s resilience. Jalen Suggs, who averaged a career-high 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, was limited to just 35 games after suffering a season-ending injury earlier in the season. Moritz Wagner, who averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 36% from three, was limited to 30 games after sustaining a torn ACL early in the year. Despite missing two of their top four scorers, the Magic remained competitive all year long.

Banchero, Wagner stress higher expectations as Jamahl Mosley urges reflection after playoff exit

Following the loss, Paolo Banchero was blunt in his assessment of the season’s conclusion.

“We wanted to go to the second round. I don’t think anyone is necessarily happy that we didn’t get blown out in four games. That wasn’t the goal,” he said. “The goal was to win and go to the second round. I’m not taking any moral victories from this series.”

Wagner echoed the sentiment, pointing to Orlando’s defensive effort and the thin margin separating the two teams.

“We saw how effective our defense is against one of the best teams in the league,” he said. “A bunch of close games… one or two possessions sometimes can make a big difference.”

Head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized the importance of reflection heading into the offseason.

“You have to reflect on it as you go forward this summer and not look at an excuse, but how do you improve on what you need to do for the next season,” Mosley said.

Offensive struggles doom Magic despite quality looks as young core positions team for next step

While defense carried Orlando, offensive limitations were evident. The Magic finished the regular season ranked 27th in scoring (105.4 points per game) and dead last in three-point shooting percentage (31.8) and makes (11.2 per game). In the playoffs, those struggles deepened—Orlando averaged just 93.6 points per game, hit a league-low 26.3 percent from beyond the arc, and made only 8.2 threes per game — the only team in the playoffs to average fewer than 10 made threes per contest.

The shooting woes were particularly stark in Game 5. According to Orlando Magic Daily, the team went 8-for-38 from three, including 19 consecutive misses spanning the second and third quarters. They shot just 5-for-25 on “wide-open” threes and 3-for-13 on “open” looks. All 38 of their attempts were classified as either open or wide-open, underscoring the disconnect between shot quality and shot-making.

Still, with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both under 24 and performing at a high level, the foundation remains strong. Orlando will enter the offseason with a healthy cap situation, multiple first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the assets to upgrade its roster. After battling the reigning champions and showing growth despite injuries, the Magic appear well-positioned to take the next step.