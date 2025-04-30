The Orlando Magic’s 2024-25 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 120-89 loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. For third-year forward Paolo Banchero, the result left little room for optimism.

Banchero, who was limited to 30 minutes due to foul trouble, finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter, which contributed to a momentum shift that allowed the Celtics to pull away.

Despite his performance and the team’s competitive efforts throughout much of the series, Banchero pushed back against the idea that Orlando’s showing against Boston offered any moral victories.

“I don’t know, really. We lost 4-1. That’s all I can really say,” Banchero said postgame. “We wanted to go to the second round. I don’t think anyone is necessarily happy that we didn’t get blown out in four games. That wasn’t the goal. The goal was to win and go to the second round. I’m not taking any moral victories from this series. The goal was to win.”

Paolo Banchero’s growth on display as Magic go toe-to-toe with Celtics in first-round series

Banchero concluded his second postseason appearance with standout numbers. Across five games, he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. His consistency and expanded playmaking responsibilities were a central component of the Magic’s game plan.

While Banchero remained focused on the result, head coach Jamahl Mosley pointed to his star player’s growth over the course of the series.

“I think he’s grown a ton, and he’s gonna continue to grow,” Mosley said. “I think his ability to put a lot of that burden on his shoulders to try to do the right thing, to put guys in position to perform at a high level, understanding how defenses are covering him, what he needs to do and how he’s able to do that.”

Mosley added that Banchero’s postseason experience offers a blueprint for future development.

“This is a time that when you look back to [the] summer you reflect on it — exactly how we’re gonna have to work, what the things we’re gonna have to do,” Mosley said. “It’s ultimate growth for him and for all of our young guys to see what exactly they need to do moving forward because you just went toe-to-toe with the champs for five games – and understanding that you’re right there in each game and there’s just small margins of error.”

Jamahl Mosley stresses growth and reflection as Magic turn focus to future after playoff exit

The series marked Orlando’s second consecutive first-round appearance, following last season’s 47-35 campaign that ended with a seven-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic finished this season 41-41, hampered by injuries early in the year, but remained competitive throughout the playoffs behind the leadership of Banchero and a resilient young core.

Mosley emphasized that the postseason loss should be used as a lesson rather than an excuse.

“You have to reflect on it as you go forward this summer and not look at an excuse, but how do you improve,” Mosley said. “What did they do so well that you gave yourself a chance, but you didn’t get over the hump? I think you have to be able to look back and reflect on specific things — as players and as coaches — to be able to see what we need to do better and how we can get over that hump.”