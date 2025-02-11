The Orlando Magic fell short against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, suffering a 112-106 defeat despite a combined 68-point effort from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With the loss, the Magic dropped to 26-29 on the season, falling to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Following the game, Banchero and Wagner reflected on the team’s struggles in closing out games, highlighting their late-game execution as a key factor in the loss.

Banchero, who recorded 31 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a block, acknowledged the team’s difficulties in the closing moments.

“It wasn’t very good. Like you said, I gotta watch it, see what we did exactly wrong, but it wasn’t sharp as we probably would’ve liked, and it resulted in some tricky possessions there at the end,” Banchero said. “I think with a team like them, if you can’t convert those possessions and you let Trae Young get the ball back, you know he’s going to lull you to sleep – whether it’s getting fouled or closing the game out. So we knew that, and that’s on us.”

Young, despite committing nine turnovers, played a pivotal role in the fourth quarter. He was responsible for 18 of Atlanta’s 29 points in the final period, scoring 11 himself while finishing with 19 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner emphasize need for greater offensive balance

Banchero also addressed the need for better team involvement on the offensive end.

“I think me and him [Franz Wagner] being the two guys… 29 attempts and 22 attempts and the next highest is six attempts,” Banchero said. “So, you can say maybe we could get more guys involved. And we’ve got to figure out ways we can do that.”

While the Hawks had a balanced offensive effort with five players scoring in double figures, the Magic struggled to find additional scoring outside of their two stars. Cole Anthony was the team’s third-leading scorer with seven points on just five shot attempts, while Anthony Black took six shots, finishing with six points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Wagner, who led all scorers with 37 points while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, discussed the Magic’s late-game struggles.

“I mean, I think they’ve got good defenders, individual defenders. Obviously, they started switching, which is what a lot of teams have been doing. So, it’s not anything new really,” Wagner said. “As a group, we’ve got to be better with that stuff. Also, personally, I’m a big part of that too. And [we] just [have to] watch film, as players know what the intention is out there, and coaches too – communicating to us. I think it’s a group thing. But we as players out there, we feel what’s going on in a game, and at the end of the day, we have the responsibility to execute.”

Magic look to rebound against Hornets after loss to Hawks

When asked about how the team can improve its focus and attention to detail, Wagner kept his response brief.

“It’s just focus… just, yeah.”

Turnovers also played a role in the loss, as the Magic committed 18 giveaways leading to 20 points for Atlanta. Meanwhile, Orlando only managed to convert 17 Hawks turnovers into 11 points.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say Atlanta didn’t play a good game. I think you gotta give them credit too, but I think a lot of stuff is on us – whether it’s focus or as a group like I said, not having enough purpose out there,” Wagner said. “And yeah, that’s on everybody that’s playing. I mean, it’s a team sport. We’ll be better, we’ll learn from it, and we got 27 games left, I think, and hopefully this will help us down the stretch.”

The Magic will look to bounce back Wednesday night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (13-38) in their final game before the All-Star break. Orlando is 2-0 against Charlotte this season, with their most recent meeting resulting in a 95-84 victory in late November.

Following the break, the Magic will face the Hawks again in a rematch, with Atlanta (26-28) now holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, passing Orlando in the standings.