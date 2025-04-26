The Orlando Magic secured a much-needed 95-93 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night, and it was Franz Wagner who delivered in the clutch to lift the team to victory. Wagner scored the final four points for Orlando, helping the Magic trim the Celtics' series lead to 2-1 ahead of Game 4.

Wagner finished with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals while shooting 7-for-12 from the free throw line. His strong two-way performance drew high praise from co-star Paolo Banchero, who also posted another standout game with 29 points, six rebounds, two steals, and an assist on 7-for-8 shooting from the line.

“I would say really gutsy,” Banchero said postgame when reflecting on Wagner’s play. “He was locked in from start to finish on both sides of the ball, just being ultra aggressive on both sides of the floor.”

Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. praise Franz Wagner’s poise after Magic’s second-half comeback

Wagner’s late-game heroics capped off a hard-fought night for the Magic, who trailed 59-49 at halftime but stormed back with a dominant defensive effort in the third quarter. Wendell Carter Jr., who recorded a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, and a block, also praised Wagner’s poise and intelligence.

“Franz is a special player. His IQ for the game is at such a high level, he understands situations very well,” Carter Jr. said. “So we knew, at least I did, he was gonna make the right play whether that was scoring it, drawing two and kicking it, and they allowed him to play one-on-one and we was all confident that he was gonna get a [bucket] or at least a great shot for himself. So, yeah in Franz we trust.”

Carter Jr. continued, emphasizing Wagner’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“Franz’s attention to detail, his work ethic, it’s good to see him go out there and show what he’s capable of doing on any given night,” he said. “I think he’s gonna be able to use this going into the next couple of games in this series.”

Wagner exploits Celtics’ switches as Magic clamp down defensively in Game 3 win

Wagner reflected on his closing moments, acknowledging the importance of exploiting Boston’s defensive switches.

“They switched a ton as well,” Wagner said. “I felt like that was a good matchup for us and you know, once that first one went in, the end of the games a little slower and you’re just kind of looking for any advantage. So, I thought it was good that we went right back to it.”

The Magic’s third-quarter performance proved pivotal. After allowing the Celtics to average 30.5 points per third quarter on 48.9% shooting through the first two games, Orlando held Boston to just 11 points on 17.6% shooting, including 12.5% from three in Game 3.

Franz Wagner credited the team's halftime mindset adjustment.

“Obviously, backs against the wall,” Wagner said. “I wanted to make sure we come out playing harder… after that [first Celtics] three, they didn’t score for a while. I thought we were really locked in, had great energy.”

As the series has grown increasingly physical, Wagner welcomed the rugged style of play.

“I feel like it suits our team, our playing style,” Wagner said. “Whoever is the [most] aggressive for a longer time in the game, wins the game and the series so hopefully we can come up with the same mentality on Sunday.”

The Magic will aim to even the series at 2-2 when they host Game 4 on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT before heading back to Boston for Game 5.