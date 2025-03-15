The Orlando Magic fell to 31-37 on the season following a 118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando, delivering an impressive 43-point, 10-rebound performance along with three assists while going nine-for-11 from the free-throw line. It marked his third 40-plus-point game since returning from the All-Star break.

Speaking to the media postgame, Banchero was asked about being considered one of the league’s future faces alongside Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

“I think it’s great. Two young talented players trying to lead their teams,” Banchero said. “I love playing against Ant. I’ve spent some time with him, got to know him. He’s a great guy, a great competitor so, it’s always fun.”

Edwards countered with 28 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a block, helping Minnesota secure its seventh consecutive victory. The Timberwolves remain one of the Western Conference’s top teams, demonstrating their defensive resilience and ability to close out games.

Banchero reflected on what he could take away from the loss.

“I think we just came up short. You know, we put up a good fight, made some good runs throughout the game and gave ourselves a chance to win. They just made more plays than we did.”

Paolo Banchero’s post-All-Star break surge boosts Magic’s playoff push

When asked if this current stretch is the best of his career, Banchero remained measured in his response.

“I feel like I’m playing alright right now. I’m just trying to be aggressive, keep the defense on their toes and just hunt my shots and just play my game.”

Since returning from the All-Star break, Banchero has elevated his play, averaging 29.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. According to StatsMuse, he leads the league in 40-point games since the break, further solidifying his status as one of the NBA’s rising stars. His recent performances have drawn recognition from around the league, including Warriors forward Draymond Green, who recently stated that Banchero should be in the conversation as one of the next faces of the NBA.

The Magic, now eighth in the Eastern Conference, will conclude their five-game road trip against the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers (56-10), who are on a 16-game winning streak. Orlando has struggled against Cleveland this season, dropping both prior matchups, including a lopsided 122-82 home loss on February 25. As they aim to close out the trip on a strong note, Banchero acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“I mean it’s going to be a helluva challenge there in Cleveland, they’re playing really well right now and they kicked our a** last time we played them on TV so, hopefully we have a better effort.”

With the playoff race heating up, Banchero and the Magic will look to bounce back and gain momentum as they prepare for a crucial stretch of games.