The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, fourth in the NBA's most competitive Atlantic Division. Winning six of their last nine games heading into All-Star Weekend, the 76ers are confident they can make some noise in the 2026 NBA Playoffs after missing out on their chance last season. At the trade deadline, the 76ers made several key moves to prepare themselves for the back half of the year.

Joel Embiid has managed to play 31 of the 76ers' 54 games thus far, already on pace for his most active campaign in two years. Tyrese Maxey has elevated himself into elite company with MVP consideration, while VJ Edgecombe makes his own case for Rookie of the Year.

Still, there's always work to be done from a roster-building perspective, and the 76ers looked to maximize during the 2026 trade deadline with a number of deals to ensure future success.

Philadelphia 76ers move on from Jared McCain, Eric Gordon

Second-year guard Jared McCain was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks through 2027 and 2028. Before joining the defending champions, McCain was averaging 6.6 PPG, 2.0 RPG, and 1.7 APG with the 76ers, notably missing a chunk of his rookie year due to injury.

Considering a budding talent for the Sixers, his role has been slightly diminished with the emergence of VJ Edgecombe at the shooting guard slot, cutting into McCain's minutes (16.8 per game) and potential. As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to grow their depth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 76ers believe they could score on the draft capital in the near future.

Offloading Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a 2032 second-round pick swap was also a necessary move, freeing up space to sign two-way forward Dominick Barlow. Gordon was averaging just 12.3 minutes per game behind Maxey and Edgecombe, making him a more desirable asset for the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been active at the deadline. Overall, both moves were necessary for the 76ers to make space for future talent and capital through the draft.

76ers sign Dominick Barlow, add Dalen Terry on two-way

Article Continues Below

Dominick Barlow was elevated from his two-way contract by the 76ers, finally able to contribute full-time after averaging 8.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 0.6 BPG in 43 games played. He's notched scoring totals of 26-13-10-13 in four of his last five games, so he'll immediately make an impact for their interior play in games where Joel Embiid may be on the bench.

The move also opened up a slot for the 76ers to sign former Chicago Bull Dalen Terry to his own two-way deal, offering a chance for them to add more depth with another forward. Terry was averaging 3.5 PPG and 1.9 RPG in his final season with the Bulls.

Final 76ers 2026 NBA Trade Deadline Grade

Overall, for how close to contention Philadelphia is in the East, they presented a rather lackluster trade deadline, perhaps already feeling confident about their team. Moving Eric Gordon was necessary as Dominick Barlow provides an immediate upgrade at the intermediate forward slot for the team with Paul George out.

While some fans may not share the same sentiment, the 76ers' front office truly believes they sold high on Jared McCain, and they must be confident in their drafting abilities over the next two years. They've hit big on players like Maxey and Edgecombe in recent years, so they're looking forward to building the roster around them and Embiid through the draft.

While they could have been more aggressive in signing a player like Ivica Zubac or Tari Eason to bolster their center position, they're hoping to capitalize on the draft, believing they're still 1-2 years away from contending for a title.

Overall 76ers 2026 NBA Trade Deadline Grade: C