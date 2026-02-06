Jared McCain was grateful for the time he had with the Philadelphia 76ers community prior to his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

McCain saw his stint with the 76ers come to a close after two seasons, seeing Philadelphia sent him to Oklahoma City in exchange for draft compensation. He garnered serious attention with strong performances as a rookie before suffering a season-ending MCL injury.

His return to form remains a work in progress this season, not having the same efficiency he had last year. Even though Philadelphia departs from its standout guard, McCain made a post on social media thanking the community for the appreciation they gave him.

“Philly, im so grateful for everything, the love the city showed, my teammates and staff becoming family. It will always be a home for me and incredibly blessed to be drafted here. So much more to say but just want to say thank you Philadelphia ❤️💙,” McCain wrote.

What's next for 76ers after trading Jared McCain

Jared McCain will look forward to the next chapter of his career with the Thunder, moving on from the 76ers after two years.

McCain displayed a willingness to score the ball prior to the injury, being a microwave off the bench. Throughout 60 total appearances, he averaged 10 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game throughout his time in Philadelphia. Oklahoma City will look forward to getting back on the right track with his development prior to the injury.

Philadelphia has a 29-21 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. However, they trail the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following their Feb. 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 76ers remain on the road for their next contest. They take on the Phoenix Suns as tip-off will commence on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.