The Philadelphia 76ers have been active on the trade market so far this year, recently trading Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for draft compensation. On Thursday, that activity continued with another move with just an hour to go until the trade deadline.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Eric Gordon and a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania also noted what the 76ers' line of thinking was with this move.

“This gives the 76ers the flexibility to complete conversion of two-way Dominick Barlow,” reported Charania.

Gordon has played sparingly for the 76ers so far this year, finding himself well below several other guards in the rotation, including rookie standout VJ Edgecombe.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, as Charania noted, Barlow has been a revelation for the 76ers this year, having turned into a legitimate rotation player for head coach Nick Nurse and putting together some big minutes, especially in games that Joel Embiid has been forced to sit out due to injury.

Converting Barlow to a standard NBA contract was a move that many anticipated might happen, considering his solid play, and it appears that Gordon was a casualty of that move.

It remains to be seen whether or not the 76ers will look to make any other moves prior to the deadline, which is set for Thursday at 3:00 pm ET.

In any case, the 76ers will next take the floor on Thursday vs the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.