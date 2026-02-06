After failing to add a single player before the trade deadline, instead shipping away Jared McCain and Eric Gordon to load up on picks, Philadelphia 76ers fans got some good news when Dominick Barlow officially had his two-way contract converted to a full NBA deal.

Now granted, the 76ers have held an empty roster spot all season long, and could have signed Barlow at any point after he looked like a certified player for Nick Nurse, but Philadelphia made sure it was known that converting Barlow was their top priority at the deadline and in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Overtime Elite product vindicated that decision right away.

Taking the court in his usual starting power forward spot, Barlow was a two-way force for Philadelphia, scoring 13 points over 26 minutes to go with a block, two steals, and three rebounds. Barlow flew up and down the court as a full-court weapon for Tyrese Maxey and company, and when the ball came his way around the bucket, he made sure to come down with points more often than not.

Article Continues Below

Considering the 76ers not only lost the game but are widely considered losers of the trade deadline, it's safe to say Barlow's efforts provided the lone silver lining to an otherwise disappointing day.

A true success story of Daryl Morey's scouting department, the 76ers famously only promised Barlow one thing before signing his two-way contract: if he brought effort, he would play. Fast forward to February, and Barlow has not only brought the effort but has taken it all the way to the bank, as he's now on a full-time NBA contract once more and looks like a serious piece for the 76ers for years to come.