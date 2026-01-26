Following a miserable 2024-25 campaign, there is a sanguine tone surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Tyrese Maxey is performing at an All-NBA level while leading the league in minutes played. Joel Embiid has scored 30 or more points in his last four contests and is looking like a juggernaut once again. VJ Edgecombe is a Rookie of the Year contender who oozes confidence in the clutch moments. Despite these remarkably positive developments, Philly is only one and a half games clear of ninth place. With little room for error, the team could use a straightforward victory versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately, nothing ever seems to be straightforward when it comes to the Sixers. Nick Nurse's squad will enter Monday's matchup in the Spectrum Center with both Embiid and Paul George on the injury report. Since Philly is hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, there was always going to be significant uncertainty surrounding their status for the Hornets game.

This franchise has to be more mindful of injury prevention than most other teams, particularly in regards to these two stars. Therefore, the 76ers do not usually compete at full force in back-to-back situations. Will that be the case again?

76ers make big decision on Joel Embiid, Paul George

Embiid and George have both been ruled out against the Hornets due to left knee injury management. Philadelphia (24-20) is hungry for a win after falling just short versus the New York Knicks over the weekend, but the idea of its two injury-prone veterans playing three times in a four-day span is clearly daunting.

The Sixers' rather precarious positioning in the Eastern Conference standings may force Nurse to lean on them more later in the regular season. Until desperation truly sets in, however, the organization is likely to maintain a cautious outlook, especially with Embiid.

If healthy, the former MVP can boost the team into the NBA Finals conversation. He joins Maxey in forming one of the most dangerous duos in the league. The problem is, fans do not get to witness it in action nearly as much as they would prefer.

Joel Embiid and Paul George have each played only 25 of Philly's 44 games. That unfortunate attendance rate will decrease further on Monday afternoon. The shorthanded 76ers should get all they can handle from a Hornets squad that has been playing .500 ball since Christmas. Because of poor weather conditions, the action will tip off at 3 p.m. ET.