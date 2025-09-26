With NBA training camps set to open this coming week, and a few already underway, there are still two major free agency situations yet to resolved. While the Jonathan Kuminga situation with the Golden State Warriors has been well-chronicled, Quentin Grimes’ contract situation with the Philadelphia 76ers has been flying under the radar a bit. Speaking to reporters at 76ers’ media day, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey shed light on what he expects regarding Grimes coming into training camp, as per Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports.

“I think we will get to a resolution in the next few days, hopefully. We’re excited to bring him back. Quentin’s a big part of what we’re trying to do, now and into the future, if we can get things resolved,” Daryl Morey said.

While Morey expressed optimism that Quentin Grimes would be with the 76ers as training camp opens, what he didn’t mention was how his contract situation was going to be resolved. Grimes is expected to take one of two options, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The first option would be him simply signing the qualifying offer. The second option would be him signing a one-year contract that is essentially ‘inflated’ at around $15-18 million. Grimes and his representation were reportedly seeking a deal closer to $20 million per season, something the 76ers are unlikely to do given salary cap restraints.

What is clear is that Grimes is almost assuredly going to be in a 76ers jersey come the start of the season. All that remains to be seen is what his contract looks like. The organization and Grimes can agree to a deadline extension in terms of accepting his qualifying offer, giving both sides more time to iron out a new deal. That scenario is very plausible, as per Siegel.

Grimes had a breakout second half of the season following the trade deadline when he was acquired by the 76ers from the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 28 games for the 76ers, including 25 starts, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.