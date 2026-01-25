The Philadelphia 76ers are in a weird position with the February 5 trade deadline just days away. Two-way players Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker are not allowed to play another game this season due to an obscure rule in the league.

Reports indicate that the “Under-Fifteen Game” rule will be enacted on Monday when the 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. Marks explains that Barlow and Walker, along with recently released Hunter Saliss, have totaled 90 combined games played.

With the 90-game mark reached, the players on a two-way contract can no longer play for that team. However, Marks also reveals the workarounds Philly can utilize for Barlow and Walker to play again this season.

“The rule will be enforced starting Monday at Charlotte. The ‘Under-Fifteen Game' rule states that for teams carrying fewer than 15 players on standard contracts, two-way players can be active for a total of only 90 games.

“Barlow, Walker, and recently waived Hunter Saliss have played a combined 90 games for the 76ers this season. The 76ers can get around this rule by using their open roster spot to convert Barlow or Walker to a standard contract or by signing a player to a 10-day contract to get their roster to 15.”

Barlow has played in 30 games this season, while Walker has played in 40. So, that means Saliss played at least 20 games for the 76ers, which enacted the “Under-Fifteen Game” rule. Philadelphia will have to make a decision on what to do moving forward. But as Marks points out, the club has some options available at its disposal.