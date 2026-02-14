Feb 14, 2026 at 12:32 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe shone the brightest in the Rising Stars at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday after carrying Team Vince to the title.

For his strong performance in the mini-tournament, Edgecombe was the runaway winner as MVP. In two games, he tallied 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three-point range, and seven rebounds.

He also drained the game-winners in both games, underscoring his willingness to perform in pressure-packed moments.

Fans lauded the 20-year-old guard for his impressive showing at All-Star Weekend.

“VJ has that clutch gene that you can’t teach. When the lights are brightest, he’s at his best,” said @PhillySports_V.

“VJ just put his name next to legends,” added @iamibtaihaj08.

“We drafted Valdez Edgecombe Jr. Real tears in my eyes right now,” wrote @lukatroncic23.

“Got Vince a ring before Melo and T-Mac,” posted @SeahawksNicca, referring to Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, and Tracy McGrady, who were chosen as coaches of the Rising Stars, along with Austin Rivers.

“VJ Edgecombe hit the game-winner in BOTH Rising Stars games. This man chose All-Star Weekend to announce himself to the world,” commented @K1utchSzn.

Edgecombe joined Allen Iverson and Andre Iguodala as the only 76ers players to be named MVP of the Rising Stars.

“Vince, you know, he just wanted me to be aggressive the whole time. I showed him. I just tried to show him why he picked me as his first pick, which was a blessing,” said Edgecombe in the postgame conference.

"I just tried to show him why picked me as his first pick." @CastrolUSA Rising Stars MVP VJ Edgecombe on playing for Vince Carter! pic.twitter.com/ZjcAjuZolp — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

The former Baylor standout also honored Carter with a t-shirt before the Rising Stars.

Maybe the Slam Dunk Contest should be next for Edgecombe at All-Star Weekend.