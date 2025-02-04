The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in the next game of their homestand. As the Mavs try to recuperate from the shocking Luka Doncic trade, the Sixers hope to snap a two-game losing streak and escape the injury bug. Philly might be getting a huge boost as they look to get back in the win column. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Mavericks?

Embiid was listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to left knee injury management earlier in the day, but he's now been upgraded to available, per Marc Stein.

He has missed the last 15 games due to both knee troubles and a left foot sprain and is hoping to return to help the Sixers climb up the standings. At 19-29, they are still outside the Eastern Conference's playoff picture.

The 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls' decision to trade Zach LaVine, and potentially Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevuc in the coming days before the trade deadline, will help the Sixers pass them eventually. But they still need Embiid to return to the lineup as soon as he can.

He started to look more like his usual self before his latest stretch of absences, averaging 30.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in his last five games while still providing top-notch defense.

Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Andre Drummond are also listed as questionable while Paul George (left finger extensor tendon strain) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) remain out. KJ has missed 21 games, but he'll hopefully be back soon.

For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis (abdominal muscle strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have been ruled out. Max Christie, one of the new additions from the Los Angeles Lakers, is available to play.