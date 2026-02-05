The Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to trade Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder carried more emotional weight inside the locker room than a standard midseason transaction, particularly for Tyrese Maxey.

Following the deal Wednesday, Maxey explained that the move struck a personal chord because it marked the end of his first meaningful veteran-rookie relationship. Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer shared Maxey’s comments on BlueSky after speaking with him at shootaround Thursday.

“Howdy from Sixers shootaround, where we just spoke to Tyrese Maxey about the Jared McCain trade. He said the team was on the bus when it broke yesterday, and that it was emotional for him because it was his first rookie-vet relationship.”

The 76ers agreed to send McCain to Oklahoma City in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round selections. The framework later expanded into a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Bulls get Dieng along with Collin Sexton, while Mike Conley and Coby White go to Charlotte with three second-round picks,” Siegel reported. He also noted that “the Thunder make this work by moving Dieng for Plumlee, waive Plumlee, and then finalize the trade for Jared McCain.”

Howdy from Sixers shootaround, where we just spoke to Tyrese Maxey about the Jared McCain trade. He said the team was on the bus when it broke yesterday, and that it was emotional for him because it was his first rookie-vet relationship. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T18:09:12.380Z

McCain, 21, was selected No. 16 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and made an immediate impression during his rookie season. He emerged early as a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year before tearing his UCL, an injury that abruptly ended his campaign during an injury-plagued season for Philadelphia.

Article Continues Below

Jared McCain trade to Thunder hits home for Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Despite the promising start to his career, McCain has struggled to replicate that level of production in his sophomore season. He is averaging 6.6 points, two rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range across 37 games, including one start, while playing 16.8 minutes per contest.

That output marks a notable dip from his rookie numbers. Last season, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. He appeared in 23 games with eight starts, logging 25.7 minutes per game as the 76ers navigated a season defined by injuries throughout the roster.

For Maxey, the trade represented more than a shift in personnel or draft capital. As one of the team’s established leaders, he had taken McCain under his wing, making the move a reminder of the business realities that come with life in the NBA.

Philadelphia, now 29-21, continues its season Thursday night with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) at 10 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, sits at 40-12 and will look to rebound from a 116-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs when it hosts the Houston Rockets (31-18) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.