Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid added another accolade to his illustrious career as they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The 76ers are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors, 115-102, on Monday and are 6-2 in their last 10 games. Obviously, they want to keep their momentum going against the Cavaliers.

Philadelphia, however, started slowly, with Cleveland taking control of the first quarter, 33-18. Embiid's lone basket in the opening frame was a three-pointer. But it was a memorable one as he reached 13,000 points.

Joel Embiid CASHES IN the three for the 13,000th point of his NBA career 👏pic.twitter.com/QBcqwyEN1v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

Embiid has stayed healthy over the past few games, putting up productive numbers alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Paul George.

Time and again, the 31-year-old Embiid has shown that he can get buckets with ease, especially with his improved outside shooting. Last season, he shot a career-best 38.8% from the three-point line, although he only played 39 games.

His size, versatility, and mobility have helped him become one of the top-scoring big men in league history. Just imagine how many points he could have tallied by now if not for his various injuries.

The former MVP led the NBA in scoring in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, underscoring his ability to dominate offensively.

With Maxey and Edgecombe continuing to rise, Embiid has learned to share the ball more. But surely, if the 76ers need him to score, he will not hesitate.

Philadelphia woke up in the second quarter to slowly cut into Cleveland's lead, 60-47, at halftime. Embiid had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, and five turnovers at the break.