When fully healthy, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is arguably the most dominant player in the NBA. His combination of size and dexterity makes him nearly impossible to stop.

The Toronto Raptors realized that on Monday.

In the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena, Embiid drove to the rack before unleashing a vicious slam. The 76ers' bench got pumped up with the highlight play, with guard Kyle Lowry providing the best reaction.

JOEL EMBIID. pic.twitter.com/ZJIzmvF6QU — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

We're not exactly sure what's going on there. Is he referencing something?

Lowry, who won a championship with the Raptors, has always been a character, and it's nice to see him still enjoying the game despite not getting any minutes.

When the smoke cleared, the 76ers beat the Raptors, 115-102, on the second end of their back-to-back matchup. Philadelphia avenged its one-point loss in overtime, 116-115, to Toronto on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

The Sixers have now won six of their last eight assignments.

Embiid had 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals, although he also had a game-high seven turnovers. Tyrese Maxey led the scoring for the 76ers with 33 points, including 6-of-9 three-pointers.

Paul George and VJ Edgecombe combined for 30 points, six rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Sixers had a rough start to the season, with Embiid, Maxey, George, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jared McCain all missing time. The inconsistent roster made it difficult for coach Nick Nurse to build a rhythm.

Now, with the lineup back in full force, the 76ers have started to make headway. Plus, with bench guys like Lowry showing their support, it seems team chemistry is not a problem at all.