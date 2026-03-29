Philadelphia 76ers superstar and 2019 NBA MVP Joel Embiid has suffered through yet another injury-curtailed campaign that has restricted his playing time right from the start of the regular season. However, when fit, Embiid has still been his team’s main man, averaging 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists per game with a shooting efficiency of over 53%.

Embiid was once again the primary focus during Philadelphia’s 118-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets as he returned with 29 points, six rebounds and two assists. So much so that he even earned shade from the Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins, who called him a free-throw merchant after a particular play, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

"This guy is an absolute merchant…He's a free throw merchant." Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins on Joel Embiid 😳 pic.twitter.com/ANZP48Eom7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

“This guy is an absolute merchant…He's a free throw merchant,” Collins said.

The comment was evidently made in jest considering Embiid was a beast throughout the game. The incident occurred towards the end of the third quarter, with more than 30 seconds on the clock. Embiid initially drove inside before being stopped by the Hornets’ Grant Williams.

However, an off-balance Embiid ended up getting his shot away through traffic. He earned two free throws on the play as he ended up missing the shot.

The Hornets commentator was evidently aghast, and rightly so. The Hornets had an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter but could not build on it despite all five of their starters scoring in double-digits, with Brandon Miller leading the way with 29 points.

And while Embiid himself had a poor shooting night, considering he went just 8-19 overall from the field, he also earned 13 free throws, making 10. Paul George returned with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, also contributing with four steals and a block.

This was Embiid’s second game back after another injury absence that had led to him missing 13 games on the trot. However, he produced 35 points during his return game against the Chicago Bulls and looked close to his best against the Hornets as well.

The 76ers will now take on the Miami Heat, next.