There is a lot of uncertainty coming into the 2025-26 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to the availability of Joel Embiid. During the team’s media day this past week, Embiid himself acknowledged there is no set timetable for his return as he continues to rehab from a knee injury. But one thing Embiid was certain of is what it’s going to take for the 76ers to win this season coming out of training camp.

“Nothing helps me other than seeing us win. . .last year I kind of felt the pressure from the start that we had. I was not close to where I wanted to be but I felt like I had to something because I care so much about these guys,” Embiid said. “I think that’s what it comes down to. Seeing us succeed, the wins adding up. . .If you want to have a chance to win, that goes a long way.”

“You’re not going to be ready to win until everybody is on the same page. No matter who’s in or out, you find a way to win,” Embiid continued. “That goes on us as players, the coaches, everybody’s got to be on the same page. Everybody’s got to do a great job for that to happen. If you want to talk about winning, it takes all of us.”

Last season, Joel Embiid was limited to only 19 games for the 76ers as he battled a knee injury, ultimately being shut down for the remainder of the season in February. It was just the latest in what’s been an unfortunate bout with injuries since Embiid was drafted.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid missed the first two seasons of his career as he dealt with a foot injury. During his debut season, he was shut down after only 31 games due to a knee injury.

When he has managed to be on the court, he has been among the NBA’s elite players, winning the MVP award in 2022-23 and making seven consecutive All-Star selections. This past season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.