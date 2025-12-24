The Philadelphia 76ers had another scare regarding Joel Embiid after he hurt his right knee against the Brooklyn Nets at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Embiid had to exit the game in the third quarter after banging his right knee during a play. Fortunately, he was able to return and finish the game, although the 76ers lost, 114-106.

As shown in the video posted by Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin after the game, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse admitted that he had no idea what happened to Embiid when he went to the locker room, but he was told that the oft-injured center could return.

#Sixers coach Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid after tonight's loss:

Embiid finished with a team-high 27 points on 8-of-13 field goals, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

The former MVP kept the 76ers afloat, with Tyrese Maxey struggling from the field. Maxey, the team's leading scorer, was held to 13 points, missing 11 of his 14 attempts. Paul George chipped in 19 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

The Sixers fell to 16-12, absorbing their third loss in six games.

The 31-year-old Embiid has struggled with injuries in his entire career. Last season, he was limited to just 19 games due to issues with his left knee. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in April.

When healthy, the seven-time All-Star is arguably the most imposing player in the league. In 11 games this season, he is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. Even before the campaign, the 76ers announced that Embiid will not play in back-to-back assignments anymore to preserve his body as the teams tries to maximize his window.