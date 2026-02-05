Things look a lot different in Pennsylvania after the Philadelphia 76ers traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the 76ers trade, McCain's former teammates posted tributes to him on Instagram, according to screenshots shared by the Sixers' beat writer, Adam Aaronson.

“Justin Edwards and VJ Edgecombe posted Instagram stories of Jared McCain. Edwards recently raved to me about McCain, his 2024 rookie classmate. Edgecombe has known him dating back to when McCain hosted his visit at Duke,” Aaronson wrote on X.

In addition to the Edwards and Edgecombe tributes, Aaronson also posted more from others who played with McCain.

Adding to the list of Jared McCain tributes on Instagram: Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Johni Broome, Dominick Barlow… https://t.co/lYVFwI0Ebx pic.twitter.com/QPzDSdFS19 — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 4, 2026

More from Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker: https://t.co/QRMSvM3VtB pic.twitter.com/uSWiunG8FH — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 4, 2026

The 76ers' trade of McCain netted them a 2026 first-round pick from the Houston Rockets, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, and a 2028 second-round pick from the Thunder. In addition to tributes from his teammates, McCain also posted about his new team, while also honoring his old team.

Jared McCain on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/tfHEw3wZw9 — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 5, 2026

McCain has played well for the 76ers, averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field, including 36.3% from the triples. Ultimately, he was a solid player off the bench and was coming into his own after struggling to start the season. McCain had a brilliant rookie season, averaging 15.3 points per game. While his fall from grace has been alarming, it did not affect how his teammates felt about him.

McCain will now join the defending champion Thunder. Now, he will act as one of the backup point guards to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Being in this role will allow him to grow while also playing with an elite team. Currently, there is no telling when McCain will make his Thunder debut. But there is a chance he could make his debut Saturday against the Houston Rockets.