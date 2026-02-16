The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey may not have returned with a good showing in the All-Star 3-point contest. However, the rest of the weekend went as ideally as it could have, with Maxey’s Team Stars emerging as the winner of the tournament.

And well, the player himself had a pretty straightforward reason for his team’s win.

“We won because we young and turnt!” he hilariously explained, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Tyrese Maxey on why Team Stars won the All-Star Game 😅 “We won because we young and turnt!” pic.twitter.com/zwDc4xg2zQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2026

Team Stars won the round-robin tournament, beating Team World in the opener, falling narrowly to Team Stripes, and then dominating the championship rematch. Maxey’s best performance came in that final, where he scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, added three steals, and helped fuel a decisive 47–21 victory.

During his time on the floor, Team Stars outscored Team Stripes by 22 points. The second game against Team Stripes was quieter statistically, as Maxey scored two points in nearly eight minutes during a narrow 42–40 loss decided by De’Aaron Fox’s buzzer-beating three.

Still, the short 12-minute game structure meant individual production was often limited, and the scoring load was carried primarily by Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham. Maxey’s most influential stretch came in the title game.

He scored on multiple isolation drives, hit a deep three after forcing a turnover, and delivered a key defensive stop on Jalen Brunson that led to a teammate’s triple. His burst helped Team Stars build a 26–9 advantage midway through the contest, a gap that ultimately decided the championship.

From a broader perspective, the weekend also reinforced Maxey’s rising status around the league. He entered the break ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.9 points per game, along with 6.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.