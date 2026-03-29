The Philadelphia 76ers secured a 118–114 road win over the Charlotte Hornets, rallying from a 15-point second-half deficit to halt Charlotte’s five-game home winning streak. The game also saw Philadelphia’s trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid play together for the first time since January, as Maxey also made a return after a 10-game absence due to a right finger tendon injury.

This was despite him not even taking part in any five-on-five drills, as the 25-year-old explained post-game exactly why he ended up playing, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Like, this morning, if I am being completely honest with you, had to pass all the tests and like talk to different doctors and do all the medical staff told me to do and I played no five-on-five, nothing. I just said, ‘you know what? I have been working my tail off and I think you know the team. I want to be there for my team man,” he said.

Maxey helped earn his team an important victory as they went 41-33 for the season and strengthened their position as the No. 7 seed in the East. He himself returned with 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, going 55.6% on shooting (10/18) and producing multiple crucial buckets late in the game.

Charlotte dropped to 39–35, sitting 10th in the standings as the 76ers also clinched the season series 2–1. Regardless, Philadelphia looks serious about business at just the right time of the season.

Both Embiid and George were playing only their second game after lengthy absences and looked within spitting distance of their individual bests.