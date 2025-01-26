Although the 2024-25 season has been a tremendous disappointment thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers, fans in the City of Brotherly Love can take solace in two things: A) Their Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from an appearance in Super Bowl LIX, and B) If there were any doubts about Tyrese Maxey's ascent after last season, they no longer exist. Maxey is well on his way to a second straight All-Star appearance, and in the midst of a tumultuous few months, he's been the lone constant for the 76ers.

At no point in the budding career of Tyrese Maxey has he been more consistent, and proof of that came on Saturday night when Maxey scored a game high 31 points in a 109-97 win over the Chicago Bulls. It was Philadelphia's second straight victory, and Maxey's tenth consecutive game with at least 25 points.

Expand Tweet

Now the 76ers are only 3-7 in these ten games, but don't fault Maxey for that subpar record. The 5th-year guard is averaging 30.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and shooting 46 percent from the field in his last ten. Meanwhile, Paul George has only played in seven of those ten games, and for the season he's averaging just 17 points per game — his first season under 20 points per game in 10 years. And perhaps predictably, Joel Embiid hasn't played in a single minutes in this terrific Maxey stretch.

At 17-27, the 76ers are just a game out of 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and you better believe that if a reasonably healthy Philadelphia squad sneaks into the postseason, they'll be a tricky out. Of course, that could turn out to be a huge ask. Joel Embiid has been limited to just 13 games, and there's no telling what shape the 34-year-old Paul George will be in come April. But one thing is for sure… Tyrese Maxey will be on the floor and he'll be ready to ball.