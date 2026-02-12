Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey offered words of encouragement to his team after its worst loss of the regular season in a 49-point rout — 138-89 — against the New York Knicks. Ahead of the upcoming All-Star break, things have only gotten worse for the 76ers. From veteran Paul George's lengthy 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy to another injury setback for Joel Embiid, it's been a trying week for Philadelphia.

After the 76ers' 49-point loss, Maxey had advice for his team, per Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

“Just relax,” Maxey said. “It's going to be a big push for us. We determine our own fate right now, and I think we feel we're in a good position. Tonight is what it is, and we'll be alright.”

Tyrese Maxey’s message to the #Sixers for the All-Star break: pic.twitter.com/9tnDAKmghL — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 12, 2026

Tyrese Maxey finished with 32 points on 9-of-21 shooting, including three threes, and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line for the 76ers. Rookie VJ Edgecombe added 14 points, and Dominick Barlow chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Jose Alvarado's 26 points, including eight threes, and five steals off the bench led five Knicks players in double figures. Miles Bridges finished with 22 points, six assists, and two steals, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Quentin Grimes talks about 76ers' Paul George's suspension

76ers veteran Paul George's surprising 25-game suspension will open up playing time for his teammates, including Quentin Grimes, who addressed the recent suspension. Between the 76ers trading Jared McCain to the Thunder and George's absence, Grimes will look to make the most of his opportunities between now and the end of the season.

Grimes addressed what George's suspension means for his role and the rest of his 76ers teammates, he explained, per Essentially Sports' Mark Medina.

“I’m staying ready. That was uncertain and unexpected. But that’s why I put in the work all summer and throughout the season,” said Grimes, per Mark Medina of Essentially Sports. “That way, I would stay ready for more opportunities and more shots. That’s a tough position for the team. But you have to be ready when your name is called and step up.”

Grimes and the 76ers are expected to reach a contract extension during the offseason.