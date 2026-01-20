The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-104, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday. The 76ers were coming off back-to-back defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyrese Maxey starred for Philadelphia anew with 29 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and a career-high eight steals. It was only fitting that the talented guard showed up just a few hours after being named as a starter in the All-Star Game.

In addition, Maxey joined Allen Iverson as the only players in team history to register the said numbers in a game, according to StatMuse.

It is not hard to spot the similarities between Maxey and Iverson. They are both quick, explosive, fearless, and have a knack for coming up big in pressure-packed situations.

The 25-year-old Maxey, who will play in his second All-Star Game, has often been viewed as a modern embodiment of Iverson, whose legacy will forever be felt in Philadelphia.

Iverson has publicly praised Maxey on multiple occasions, mentioning his work ethic, humility, and growth as a leader. While not a formal mentor, the former MVP has positioned himself as an advocate, often highlighting Maxey as someone who can lead the Sixers back to success.

Philadelphia has not been to the NBA Finals since Iverson led the squad in 2001.

While the 76ers are still groping for consistency, they will always be a threat with Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe leading the way.

Embiid had 30 points, nine rebounds, and four assists against the Pacers, while Edgecombe chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.