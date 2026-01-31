For years, the Philadelphia 76ers have looked to make minor moves around the margins at the trade deadline with one goal in mind: saving money.

Yes, some of these moves have worked out very well for the 76ers, as few will argue that Daryl Morey should have kept Caleb Martin over Quentin Grimes last February, but the team hasn't made a massive swing in the middle of a season since Ben Simmons was moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a monster deal for James Harden.

For Joel Embiid, these marginal moves have just been the nature of the beast, maneuvers made because he himself was unable to stay healthy, but after taking care of business against the Sacramento Kings with an impressive showing by, well, basically everyone, the 76ers' center declared that he wants to see Morey make a move of note to go all-in on winning right here and now.

“Obviously, we’ve been ducking the tax past couple of years, so hopefully, we’ll keep the same team. I love all the guys that are here. I think we got a shot,” Embiid said via Liberty Ballers. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I hope we get a chance to just go out and compete because we’ve got a good group of guys in this locker room. The vibes are great. Like I said, in the past we’ve been I guess ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving because I think we have a chance.”

On paper, Embiid's assertion is right on the money: Though they currently sit in sixth place, the Eastern Conference is wide open. Factor in the vibes around the team being at an all-time high and the impressive showings from Embiid, Maxey, Paul George, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre, and beyond, and the 76ers really might be a player or two away from being a legit Eastern Conference Finals team.

Unfortunately, the 76ers do have one issue: the salary cap.

Because the 76ers are just under $1 million below the salary cap, they can't add too much more money without landing in the tax, with roughly half of the teams around the NBA already having some sort of restrictions on their trade abilities because of the aprons.

If the 76ers want to trade for a huge star and are willing to put PG's contract in the proverbial trade machine, then sure, they can make pretty much any move they'd like, but if the team wants to hold onto their top-8 players, Embiid, Maxey, George, Edgecombe, Oubre, Grimes, Dominik Barlow, and Adem Bona, and keep Jared McCain around as well as he looks to recapture his shot after a UCL tear, their options become limited, especially if they aren't willing to surrender a first round pick for a bench player. Fortunately, there is a player who fits the bill and won't cost too much to acquire either.

The 76ers should bring back Haywood Highsmith

Before Haywood Highsmith was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat, or even the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018-19, he was a former Division III prospect taking part in a local tryout for the Delaware Blue Coats after a successful career at Wheeling University.

Highsmith was able to make the team, then the 76ers, and then the Heat – with a stint in Europe in between – because of hard work and dedication to his 3-and-D craft, and while he hasn't played yet in 2025 or 2026 after being acquired by the Brooklyn Nets, he should be fully healed from a meniscal surgery last year and capable of playing for a new team after the trade deadline.

Standing 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Highsmith is a two-way combo forward who can average almost a steal a game, bring in 3.1 rebounds, and a half-dozen points per game on .449/.374/.605 shooting. He's athletic enough to be a weapon in the full-court press alongside players like Maxey and Edgecombe, is a plus switch defender, and can consistently knock down open 3-pointers at an above-average NBA clip, which isn't always the case when players like Barlow, Trendon Watford, or Jabari Walker throw up a shot.

Considering the 76ers' power forward spot has mostly been used as a rebounder who can ease the tension on Embiid in the painted area when he isn't spacing the floor, Highsmith would fit that role without having to surrender too much to acquire.

Now granted, maybe Daryl Morey has something massive up his sleeve. Maybe he does have a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade up his sleeve that keeps Maxey, Embiid, and Edgecombe on the roster long-term, and the 76ers will never have to worry about the power forward spot again. But if the 76ers instead want to build around the edges and keep a very cohesive core intact, all it would likely take to land Highsmith would be a second-round pick and matching salary, as he was acquired effectively for free in a salary dump from Miami during the offseason, and they could have the marginal upgrade needed to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. Add another center in free agency, convert Barlow to an NBA contract, and the 76ers might just be in business heading into the summer.

76ers acquire: Haywood Highsmith

Nets acquire: Andre Drummond, 2028 second-round pick