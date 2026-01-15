The Philadelphia 76ers lost a key member of the rotation after forward Dominick Barlow suffered a back injury in the early goings of the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Barlow writhed in pain as he grabbed his lower back after falling to the floor following his blocked attempt.

Dominick Barlow (back contusion) is OUT for the remainder of Sixers-Cavs, the team says. https://t.co/1uZ6XppSy8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026 Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old Barlow had to be helped off the floor after the nasty fall.

“He was able to walk to the locker room very slowly, arms around (Andre) Drummond and another teammate I couldn't see,” reported PHLY Sports' Kyle Nuebeck.

Article Continues Below

The 76ers later announced that Barlow would be out for the remainder of the game. He finished with two points and two rebounds in eight minutes.

Barlow signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia in the offseason. After being glued to the bench in the first few weeks, he has now carved himself a role, even getting the starting nod when Kelly Oubre Jr. was sidelined for an extended period.

Even though Oubre has returned, Barlow has held on to his starting spot. The severity of his back contusion remains unclear, but it would be a tough blow for Barlow if he misses more time just when he has been playing well.

He is averaging career-highs across the board: 25.0 minutes, 8.5 points, 55.6% field goals, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He is the perfect complement to Joel Embiid, who made a big milestone against the Cavaliers, and Paul George in the frontcourt, as he does not need to have the ball to make an impact.