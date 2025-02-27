As the Philadelphia 76ers' trying season continues, could it spell the end of head coach Nick Nurse's run with the team? Health concerns with 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have added to the issues plaguing Philadephia from emerging into playoff contention. However, for a franchise that made moves, such as acquiring Paul George, with championship aspirations, 2024-25 has been as disappointing a campaign as they could have envisioned.

Perhaps hitting the rest button in the form of a new head coach is an offseason move waiting to happen, as NBA insider Jake Fischer suggests is a possibility, per The Stein Line.

“There has naturally been no shortage of discussion and curiosity leaguewide about Philadelphia's season of misery and how it will ultimately impact the futures of Morey and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse,” Fischer reports. “The Sixers were clear before the trade deadline about standing firmly behind Nurse, then made a series of deck-shuffling moves to create the needed wiggle room to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele in the summer in addition to swapping Caleb Martin for Dallas' Quentin Grimes.”

The 76ers could decide that a fresh start with a new head coach is best for 2025-26.

“There has been no real indication, for now, that anything has changed regarding Nurse's status, but there is naturally no stopping the sharks from circling at a time like this,” Fischer adds. “Especially when the Sixers' first-round pick hangs in the balance. It wouldn't be the craziest reach for the Sixers to run this all back next season and hope for a cleaner bill of teamwide health compared to a maelstrom that has also seen George and Tyrese Maxey miss considerable time.”

Plus, 76ers rookie Jared McCain, who showed potential for Rookie of the Year, is expected to return. McCain has proven that he can make an impact, while Maxey, 24, is an All-Star guard entering his prime years.

Stephen A Smith's advice for Nick Nurse after 76ers' loss

ESPN's Stephen A Smith suggested that 76ers head coach Nick Nurse take extreme measures to ease the pain endured throughout the regular season. Smith's bold advice for Nurse won't help the 76ers.

However, Smith said this is for Nurse's well-being, per Awful Announcing's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm getting concerned about Nick Nurse. You heard me say ‘stay off the weeeed!' I'm encouraging him to get on some based on everything that I've heard weed does,” Smith said. “Damn it, go ahead and use it… Let him drink, let him smoke some weed… You can't be more depressed than this man is.”

The 76ers are on a nine-game losing streak.