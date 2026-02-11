PHOENIX– During All-Star weekend, Devin Booker is once again heading to the NBA 3-point contest. However, it comes as a bit of a surprise to many, including Booker himself.

The latter is only shooting 31.1% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game. If the season were to end, it would statistically be his worst percentage of his career.

Nonetheless, Booker is eager to go, but knows there is an underlying reason for his invitation.

“We're a 3-point shooting team, so I'm there on behalf of Collin [Gillespie], Royce [O'Neale], and Grayson [Allen],” Booker said in the locker room postgame.

“It'll be fun. I like the game too. Everything's earlier in the day now. … I'm already down there, and I can shoot off the rack pretty good.”

Gillespie, O'Neale, and Allen have three of the top-4 attempts from beyond the arc for Phoenix. It buys perfectly into the ideology of the 3-ball and playing with space.

Devin Booker will represent the Suns shooters in the 3-point contest

Booker has won the contest before, dating back to 2018. He scorched the final round and had a record-setting 28 points in the final round. He has quite the competition, headlined by Damian Lillard and Jamal Murray.

He'll have a busy All-Star weekend, as he'll play in Sunday's game as one of the USA reserves. It'll be the fifth time that Booker is in the big game, in addition to the 3-point contest.

A good chunk of why he's in, though, might have to do with how Phoenix plays. They are Top-10 in makes, attempts, and percentages from 3-point land.

Even if Booker isn't contributing like his teammates in that category, shooting off a rack and not being at true game-speed can perhaps help him bring home a second trophy.

If he does, it'll likely be split between Gillespie, O'Neale, and Allen.