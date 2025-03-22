Being a starter doesn't have as much glitz and glamour as one might think. However, one would be exactly right for the Phoenix Suns and Collin Gillespie.

Although Tyus Jones was a starter for much of the year, Gillespie has filled the role since Monday's victory against the Toronto Raptors. While Gillespie was the Suns' unsung hero at the beginning of March, it's more of the same.

His defense, shooting, size, and overall tenacity are things that help the veteran core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The latter is missing the rest of this week with a hamstring strain.

As a result, it's forced head coach Mike Budenholzer to make some intriguing roster moves. This is where Gillespie comes in. However, when he first got the starting nod, he knew exactly what to do.

One game later, he got the nod once again. His mission was the same on Wednesday. After practice on Thursday, he explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin regarding his role.

“Just energy, a lot of pace, trying to create turnovers,” Gillespie said. “Speed people up. Rebound. Do all the little things. If I'm out on the floor, I'm going to play hard.

“I'm going to exhaust myself and then if I need a breather, they'll probably get me out of the game. But when I'm out there, I'm going to play hard and I'm going to exhaust myself.”

Gillespie is on a two-way contract after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets. Still, he hasn't played like a two-way player. The Villanova basketball product is one of the more complete players for the Suns.

Collin Gillespie fills that niche role for the Suns

Although Jones plays a similar role to Gillespie, the latter is usually more feisty on the defensive side. Again, his size is a big factor in who gets the minutes.

The 6'2 guard has the size to compete on the defensive side. Even if it isn't exactly the best all the time, it is worth giving him a shot.

While Durant praised the Suns G-Leaguers for good reason, they've had the opportunity to shine on the main roster. Following Gillespie's game-winning shot, he hasn't looked back.

Following his first start on Monday, that trend might keep going for the former Villanova Wildcat. Regardless, his first time being in the starting lineup was a memorable one.

“It was really cool,” Gillespie said. “Really surreal moment for me after just battling that stuff, all the injuries and stuff. It was cool, it was fun. Most importantly, we got a win.”

The winning mentality is one that the Suns need as they are locked into the tenth seed. Although they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the dog-like mentality from Gillespie can translate over to his team.

Whether or not he gets a start on Friday remains to be seen. However, if he gets the start, the lineup can have a bit more swagger and that tenacity on the defensive side.