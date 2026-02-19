The post-All-Star break portion of the Phoenix Suns kicks off on Thursday. But before any game-time action takes place, I went ahead and answered some questions pertaining to the remaining 27 games.

Does Suns' Jordan Ott have a case for the NBA's Coach of the Year?

Perhaps I've been pushing this narrative a bit too excessively, but it's not because of direct bias. Most of it comes from the body of work, how the players have responded, and the adjustments made to correct any wrongs.

The first three games of the season showed some concern, even though there were clear asterisks. Playing on a back-to-back in Denver and then flying to Phoenix wasn't easy.

Defense was the main issue, as they allowed 129, 133, and 138 points in their first three losses, respectively. As soon as that happened, it felt like everyone was on the same page.

A multitude of winning streaks, and eventually boasting, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game. Outside of Dillon Brooks, they don't have an All-NBA defender on the roster.

Relentless ball pressure, constant communication, and a high basketball acumen are constant. However, much of it comes from trust, and it's something he emphasizes.

Even Suns general manager Brian Gregory gave Ott a tremendous assessment during the All-Star break. Not to mention, they're easily the biggest surprise, and that might push him over the edge of guys like J.B Bickerstaff and Mark Daigenault.

The backend of the season will indicate how close he is to snagging the award. If it plays out like the first half of the season, it could be Ott's to lose.

How do you see Jalen Green's role progressing or regressing in the closing stretch of the season?

This question will certainly catch many people's interest. Playing only seven games has some cause for concern, but his comeback came at the right time.

It was right before the All-Star break, which gave him some time to physically readjust. Given that he's a bona fide athlete and slasher, getting the mental side locked down was a necessity.

Green even mentioned feeling “close to 100%” after attempting a dunk on Daniel Gafford during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. All of that to say that he is ready to go.

But again, the question is: What will his role be?

As evidenced by when he's been on the floor, and through the words of head coach Jordan Ott, he'll be leading the second unit when the starters come out.

Green's dynamic scoring and playmaking add a layer to a scrappy and defensively sound group. He'll still be with the starters if the game gets tight.

The yin and yang effect between him and Devin Booker is too good to ignore. He's also another scorer to worry about if you're the defense. The more offensive weapons on the floor, the better.

When the time is right, Green's confidence in his body will translate to what he does on the court. And in due time, he'll be operating with anyone, but will be the secondary (and perhaps primary) punch that Suns fans have hoped for.

What part of being an NBA player is the most mentally exhausting that fans never see?

I can't speak for the players since I'm not around them 24/7. But when I am around them, it's quite impressive. They're always working, practicing, and doing everything they can to be even 0.0001% better than they were.

Many of the things I see come down to game-time situations. Whether it's late in the shot-clock or simply learning how to work in isolation, there's an answer for every situation.

Also, players often stay after practice for extra work. Devin Booker, rookie Rasheer Fleming, and Mark Williams are just a few of those examples.

Some of it also deals with the media. I like to think that we're relatively fair, but it can be draining hearing some of the same things being asked over and over again.

For instance, when Dillon Brooks picked up his 16th technical foul for the Suns, the media had to ask the burning questions. Luckily, a trustworthy relationship is the key.

Players know that we have a job to do and that we're not directly attacking or trying to insinuate something. It might come off that way, but the majority of the time, it's not that.

Being there consistently, not being afraid to ask tough questions, while still treating them as human beings with feelings and perspective, is what helped me to walk that fine line as carefully as I have.