The Phoenix Suns have been one of the surprises of the NBA season thus far, sitting in solid postseason position after many expected this to be a rebuilding year. The rationale for that expectation was the team's trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets this past summer, ending a disastrous 2.5-year run that amounted to just one playoff series win.

Now, Durant is reflecting on what went wrong during his time in Phoenix, when he was paired with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

“I don’t want to undercut what we did during my time in Phoenix, because I feel like I had some great moments on the court there, too. But I feel like we were an older group that was kind of stuck in our ways as veterans—and veterans kind of do their own thing a lot,” said Durant during a recent interview with Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, per Boardroom on YouTube, via Hoopshype.

“When you’re with a younger group, it’s more tight-knit. They’re all learning together. It has more of a college feel, and I think that’s the difference,” he added.

Indeed, the Suns did not seem to play as a unit much during Durant's time there, as Phoenix frequently found itself with four players standing and watching as one of its max contract stars played one-on-one, resulting in a product that amounted to far less than the sum of its parts.

The Suns were swept out of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 playoffs before missing out on the postseason altogether in 2025, opening the door for Durant's departure over the summer.

This year, Phoenix is playing a much more team-oriented style of basketball, with Dillon Brooks getting some All-Star consideration for his career resurgence, and Booker providing a steady guiding force to lead the offense.

If Jalen Green is ever able to get on the floor, the Suns could very well be a threat come playoff time.