SCOTTSDALE– Perspective is something Grayson Allen knows much about after entering his eighth NBA season. Although the Phoenix Suns sniper has never been traded midseason, he understands the game.

After the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks made a trade for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis, it felt like an inevitable move. Both players were receiving minimal playing time, but were still engaged and kept Phoenix's culture within the team.

They could've easily sat and pouted, but chose to be the example of veteran leadership. Still, that doesn't mean that the uncertainty vanishes as the NBA trade deadline season begins and concludes.

For Allen, it's something he doesn't pay much attention to because of his heightened perspective.

“Worrying about it for a week doesn’t really matter,” Allen said after the Suns' morning shootaround on Thursday. “(There were) years where I wasn’t really worried about it all… It’s just not worth worrying about.”

I asked Grayson Allen how he doesn’t let the uncertainty of the trade deadline get to him. “Worrying about it for a week doesn’t really matter. (There were) years where I wasn’t really worried about it all… it’s just not worth worrying about.” pic.twitter.com/8hp7MeEmNg — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) February 5, 2026

Grayson Allen dissects the Suns-Bucks trade

As Allen walked to the pool of reporters, he understood someone would ask about the trade. Granted, he's not the general manager or the one making those executive decisions.

Article Continues Below

Regardless, he knows it's difficult to move on from teammates he built a relationship. To have it happen so quickly is usually what trips many up, but not Allen.

He knows the name of the game, but also made sure to give his former teammates their flowers on the way out.

“Great teammates. They’re a great part of our team,” Allen said. “Energy, work ethic, their attitude in practice, their attitude towards the group, even when they’re not playing, was awesome this year. They didn’t take away from what we were doing.”

Grayson Allen had nothing but love for Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards when @DuaneRankin asked about the Suns trade with the two players. “Great teammates. They’re a great part of our team. Energy, work ethic, their attitude in practice, their attitude towards the group even… pic.twitter.com/Ja1vtuybu0 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) February 5, 2026

In return, Phoenix received Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony. It's unsure if both men will receive substantial playing time or any. One thing is for certain: the Suns culture isn't changing because of a trade.

The rotation seems set in stone, so messing with it could mess some things up. No matter what, Allen knows the NBA trade deadline is almost over, and the increased worry is over.