Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one step closer to 30000 points, and Kyrie Irving is all for it. The former teammates have always had nice things to say about one another. Their relationship stems deeper than friendship. It's a brotherhood. For instance, Durant and Irving dominated in Brooklyn. Although the record wasn't what it should've been, the potential oozed.

As Durant went to Phoenix and Irving to Dallas, both men crossed each other's paths more than a few times. The latter explained how Durant's 30000 point mark is because of his hard work and dedication to the game.

“It's an incredible accomplishment, but I think it shows the beauty of this game,” Irving said via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints following Wednesday's game. “When you just stay consistent in your craft, when you're talking about a guy who dealt with a torn Achilles and he's still getting better at his age. To be able to share the court with him was special.

“But now to watch as an observer, as a competitor, as a peer of his, I'm proud of the man. I wish him and his team nothing but success for the rest of the season. If he can take this individual accolade under his belt and celebrate for himself, I wish that for him. He deserves it.

Kyrie Irving believes Kevin Durant has given everything to the Suns

It's not only the Suns that Durant has poured his being into. It's the league as a whole. Younger players like Anthony Edwards and Dalton Knecht have explained that he is their favorite player to watch. A resume like Durant's, as well as his skill set, makes it hard not to be impressed.

Most notably, Durant praised fellow DMV native Bub Carrington after the Suns' game with the Washington Wizards. Little gestures like that have been more noticeable with the Phoenix All-Star. Irving reflected on that point and how he's seen Durant show that side more often.

“He's given us, our culture of basketball a lot of his time, and sweat,” Irving said. “He's been very open with the youth trying to help them out get better. We're not perfect at any sort of imagination, but I think he's turned the page in his career where he's just focused on, leaving the game in a better place than he found it and also bringing guys together the best.”

Durant is only 94 points away from eclipsing 30000. Irving has echoed a sentiment that other players and coaches will likely follow once he breaks the record.