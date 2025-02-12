A money counter registering to 30,000 simulates Nike's appreciation of Kevin Durant's historic milestone. After Durant reached 30,000 points on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns star had his share of shoutouts from the basketball world. Fans, other players, and his shoe company have all paid homage to him.

Considering he's in his age-36 season and sustained a possibly altering Achilles injury, his career was uncertain at one point. It wasn't uncertain of his talent, but rather, his longevity. However, since emerging from that injury, he's been the same player, if not better.

This season alone, he's made a variety of Suns records. For instance, Durant broke a Suns record not seen since 2006. He had four games of hitting five or more threes. Even for someone like the 11-time All-NBA forward, records are always breakable. His work ethic remains second to none, as he's inspired an entire generation.

Guys like Anthony Edwards and Dalton Knecht have expressed their appreciation for Durant. Both have said that he's their favorite player in the league, as well as their favorite player to watch while growing up. Still, his greatness has been on display throughout his entire career.

Nike's Kevin Durant pays respect to the Suns' all-star

In a creative way to show their appreciation, Nike showed a unique element. Furthermore, they used Durant's social media handle “Easymoneysniper” which has alone garnered its reputation. However, calling himself the easy-money sniper makes sense.

He's been a Deadeye scorer since he came into the league. Even in Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer's three-point-oriented offensive system, he's shined. Durant has proven to be adaptable to every offensive system he's been in. There have been some times he's been the focal point, and others, he hasn't.

Regardless of that, his legacy speaks for itself. A two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, as well as the 2014 regular season MVP. That's not including all of the All-NBA and All-Star accolades he's earned over his career. The former Texas basketball standout has left his mark on the league forever.

Nike recognizes that, and wants to go all out for their guy. After all, they put out a similar campaign when LeBron James eclipsed 40,000 points, and became the league's all-time leading scorer. Both of Nike's top basketball athletes are veterans but somehow dominate the league.

Either way, Durant will relish the satisfaction of achieving this goal. Simultaneously, he'll remain committed to the Suns season and what lies ahead.