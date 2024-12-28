When the fight broke out, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn tried to avoid a fine at all costs. Three players were ejected in a 98-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The scuffle between Jusuf Nurkic and Naji Marshall resulted in both players’ ejections and PJ Washington, who shoved Nurkic to the ground.

After the loss, Dunn shared his point of view from the melee, according to Arizona Central’s Duane Rankin.

“I turned my head, turned back, and Nurkic was going forward.” Ryan Dunn on Jusuf Nurkic, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington fight. Pulled Nurkic away. “I’m a rookie. I don’t have enough money to be getting fined $5000. I can’t throw a punch, but just trying to deescalate it.”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 35 points. Royce O’Neale supplied 14 points, two steals, and a pair of blocks, and Bradley Beal finished with 11 points, four assists, and two steals. Kyrie Irving’s 20 points led five Mavericks players in double figures, including Daniel Gafford (16 points), Maxi Kleber (15 points), Spencer Dinwiddie (15 points), and Klay Thompson (11 points).

3 ejections after Jusuf Nukic, Naji Marshall Suns-Mavericks fight

Suns superstar Kevin Durant weighed in on the scuffle between Mavericks’ Naji Marshall and Jusuf Nukic. The two teams brawled in the third quarter, resulting in three ejections, including Mavericks forward PJ Washington.

It was quite the scene at the Footprint Center, per PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourget.

“Oh damn. Naji Marshall and Jusuf Nurkic got into a fight, looked like a punch was thrown,” Bouquet reported. “Nurk got knocked down in the scuffle. Looked like it started with Marshall saying something to Nurk and him doubling back.”

After the loss, Durant addressed what he saw from the fight.

“I turned around at the right time…I didn’t know what they were talking about,” said the Suns superstar forward.

The Suns will face the Warriors on Saturday.