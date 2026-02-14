Portland Trail Blazers fans are used to seeing Yang Hansen and Donovan Clingan work together to lock down the paint at the Moda Center. However, the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday night forced the twin towers into a rare confrontation that left Clingan on the wrong side of a viral moment.

The energy inside the building surged as the two giants squared off, turning a friendly exhibition into a high-stakes battle for locker room bragging rights.

The highlight of the night arrived when Hansen isolated against Clingan at the top of the key. Hansen, the skilled 7-foot-3 center from China, gave a quick shoulder shimmy before selling a jump shot fake that completely fooled his teammate.

Teammate on teammate crime! Yang Hansen FAKES OUT Donovan Clingan for the bucket inside 🪣 pic.twitter.com/Gw4YBup6Lo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Clingan bit hard on the move, lunging toward the perimeter as Hansen calmly glided past him toward the rim. Hansen finished the play with an easy bucket and a cheeky grin, clearly enjoying the chance to put his fellow rookie on a highlight reel.

Hansen finished as the high-point man for Team Austin, tallying 10 points and one rebound while going 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Team Melo eventually secured a 65-60 victory, but Hansen’s offensive versatility was the talk of the arena.

On the other side, Clingan proved why he is a defensive menace, recording 3 rebounds, though those defensive stats might not be enough to live down the pump fake just yet.

The game reached a fever pitch when Dylan Harper drained a game-winning shot over his brother, Ron Harper Jr., but the internal rivalry of the Trail Blazers provided the most entertaining subplot of the evening.

Portland has invested heavily in its frontcourt, and seeing both players thrive on a national stage confirms the franchise is heading in the right direction.