The Portland Trail Blazers dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling 130-120 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Chase Center. With the loss, the Trail Blazers dropped to 28-38 on the season, now five games behind the Dallas Mavericks (33-33) for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Despite the defeat, Deni Avdija delivered a standout performance, recording a double-double with a game-high 34 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Avdija shot 11-for-15 from the field and knocked down five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, continuing his strong play as a key contributor for Portland.

According to StatsMuse, Avdija joined elite company with his stat line, becoming only the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 34 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a game while shooting at least 70% from the field. The only other players to accomplish the feat are Luka Doncic, James Harden, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija’s breakout season continues with stellar performance vs. Warriors

Avdija, 24, is having a career-best season in his fifth year in the NBA, averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. Over his last 10 games, he has increased his production, averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Portland Trail Blazers will return home for a seven-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the New York Knicks (41-23) on Wednesday night. The game will mark the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Knicks are currently without Jalen Brunson, who suffered a right ankle sprain during their overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks.

New York is 1-1 in Brunson’s absence, including a dominant 133-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.