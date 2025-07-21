The Portland Trail Blazers surprised many at the recent NBA Draft by selecting Chinese center Yang Hansen with the number 16 overall pick. Many had projected the seven footer to be closer to a second-round selection, and the move was particularly surprising considering the number of centers that the Blazers already had on their roster.

However, Hansen looked solid during his stint with Portland at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and his infectious personality is already winning over Blazers fans everywhere.

Recently, NBA insider Ben Golliver of the Washington Post noted similarities–personality-wise–between Yang and another former Western Conference big man.

“While star big men such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Victor Wembanyama often appeared serious and guarded in public, Yang’s lighthearted personality recalls a fellow towering jester: Shaquille O’Neal,” noted Golliver, via HoopsHype.

Yang also spoke on how he tries to keep a positive attitude amidst all the hoopla that goes with being a first round NBA Draft pick.

“Attention doesn’t bother me,” Yang said. “That’s part of the job. That’s the perfect time to show my humor. Sometimes you’ll see my face goes down. That doesn’t mean I’m frustrated. That means I want to go to sleep. I’ll save my words sometimes because I want to go to bed.”

An interesting decision

Yang Hansen walks to the stage after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
As previously mentioned, many raised eyebrows when the Portland Trail Blazers selected Yang not only because of where he was projected by most to go in the draft but also due to the fact that Portland already had several centers on their roster.

However, the Blazers have since moved on from Deandre Ayton by buying him out of his contract. Still, Yang figures to be in a battle with last year's first round pick Donovan Clingan and former trade acquisition Robert Williams III for minutes this year.

Overall, Yang has an enticing skill set, including impressive passing ability for a player his size, but it remains to be seen how he will adjust to the speed and physicality of the NBA game.

The Blazers' schedule is set to be announced in August.

