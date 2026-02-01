On Sunday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers will hit the floor at home against the Cleveland Cavs. Deni Avdija is on the injury report for the Blazers, currently listed as questionable due to a low back strain. Here's everything we know about Avdija's injury and his playing status vs the Cavs.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Deni Avdija's playing status vs the Cavs on Sunday

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Avdija will be able to suit up for the Blazers on Sunday against Cleveland. Avdija played in the Blazers' last game, a blowout road loss at the hands of the New York Knicks, and will be hoping to be named to his first All-Star team earlier in the day on Sunday when the reserves for each conference are announced.

Article Continues Below

Joining Avdija on the Blazers' injury report for this game are Jrue Holiday, who is out for personal reasons, Robert Williams III, who is questionable due to left knee injury management, and Blake Wesley, who is questionable with a right foot fracture.

Meanwhile, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland will remain out of the lineup for the Cavs, while Craig Porter Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness.

It's often said that the first game back home for a team after a long road trip on the opposite coast can be difficult to win, and the Blazers will look to avoid falling into that trap on Sunday against a Cavs team that recently traded De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, in a deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls.

In any case, tipoff between the Cavs and Blazers is set for 9:00 pm ET in Portland. Blazers fans will certainly hope that Avdija is in the lineup at that time.