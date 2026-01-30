The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks will play on Friday night. The Blazers are dealing with injury questions, however. Deni Avdija is among the Blazers dealing with injury concerns heading into Friday's matchup. So, is Avdija playing tonight vs. the Knicks?
Avdija has a low back strain. Portland will closely monitor the situation ahead of tip-off.
Here is everything we know about Deni Avdija's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.
Deni Avdija's injury status vs. Knicks
According to the NBA injury report, Avdija is listed as questionable to play on Friday night.
The Blazers will enter the contest with a 23-25 record. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 29-18 Knicks are second in the East.
Portland will hope to have Avdija available on Friday night as they attempt to upset the Knicks. When it comes to the question of if Deni Avdija is playing tonight, the answer is currently uncertain.
Blazers' injury report
The Blazers have eight players listed on the injury report.
- Deni Avdija (low back strain): Questionable
- Robert Williams II (left knee injury management): Questionable
- Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear): Out
- Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management): Out
- Kris Murray (lumbar strain): Out
- Duop Reath (right foot stress fracture): Out
- Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy): Out
- Blake Wesley (right foot fracture): Out
Knicks' injury report
The Knicks have six players on the injury report.
- Josh Hart (right ankle soreness): Probable
- Trey Jemison III (G League two-way): Questionable
- Dillon Jones (G League two-way): Questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League two-way): Questionable
- Miles McBride (left ankle injury management): Doubtful
- Pacome Dadiet (G League on assignment): Out