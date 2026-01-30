The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks will play on Friday night. The Blazers are dealing with injury questions, however. Deni Avdija is among the Blazers dealing with injury concerns heading into Friday's matchup. So, is Avdija playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Avdija has a low back strain. Portland will closely monitor the situation ahead of tip-off.

Here is everything we know about Deni Avdija's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Deni Avdija's injury status vs. Knicks

According to the NBA injury report, Avdija is listed as questionable to play on Friday night.

The Blazers will enter the contest with a 23-25 record. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 29-18 Knicks are second in the East.

Portland will hope to have Avdija available on Friday night as they attempt to upset the Knicks. When it comes to the question of if Deni Avdija is playing tonight, the answer is currently uncertain.

Article Continues Below

Blazers' injury report

The Blazers have eight players listed on the injury report.

Deni Avdija (low back strain): Questionable

Robert Williams II (left knee injury management): Questionable

Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear): Out

Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management): Out

Kris Murray (lumbar strain): Out

Duop Reath (right foot stress fracture): Out

Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy): Out

Blake Wesley (right foot fracture): Out

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have six players on the injury report.