The Portland Trail Blazers have dealt with their fair share of injury “bad beats” over the years, and unfortunately, the 2025-26 season just added another chapter to that book. The team announced Thursday that center Duop Reath is officially out for the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.

The news comes as a blow to a Portland frontcourt that has relied on Reath’s veteran presence and floor-spacing ability. Imaging early Thursday morning revealed the stress fracture, and the team wasted no time getting him into the operating room. While the surgery was successful, the recovery timeline effectively ended his campaign.

Before the injury sidelined him, the 29-year-old Australian big man was a steady, if quiet, contributor in the rotation. In 32 appearances this season, Duop Reath averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in about eight minutes of action per night. His last appearance came on Jan. 18 in a 117-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, where he logged 12 minutes and contributed one rebound and one assist.

While those numbers don't jump off the page, Reath provided crucial insurance behind young centers like rookie standout Donovan Clingan. With Reath out, the spotlight shifts even more toward Clingan, who recently dominated with a 20-rebound performance, and fellow reserve Yang Hansen. Portland currently sits right in the thick of the Western Conference play-in race at 23-23, making every bit of depth count down the stretch.

Reath is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season. For now, the Blazers will have to find a way to navigate a crowded West without their reliable “Great Barrier Reath” providing backup minutes in the paint.