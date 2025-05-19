Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon made a request to the NBA about its playoff scheduling. A depleted Nuggets squad suffered a tough Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now going home in the second round for the second straight season. While this group fought hard in the first few quarters, the Thunder's relentless defense eventually became overwhelming, leading to a 125-93 blowout.

Denver fought valiantly throughout the series against this 68-win juggernaut. This group was coming off a physical seven-game war against the Los Angeles Clippers, and eventually, the wear and tear became too much. One of the drawbacks was that, in the second round, the Nuggets only got one day of rest between each contest. Gordon, who was heroically playing on a Grade 2 hamstring strain, did not hold back on letting the league know that this type of scheduling should change. The star forward expressed these thoughts in the postgame press conference.

“I would appreciate it if there were a couple of days in between games instead of every other day. The product of the game would be a lot better. You'll see a higher level of basketball. Probably less blowouts.”

The Nuggets' loss was an indictment of the front office's inability to build sufficient depth around its stars

While Denver went out of its shield these playoffs, it's a shame the season had to end this way. Jamal Murray was dealing with an illness, Michael Porter Jr. was playing through a sprained left shoulder, and Aaron Gordon's injury should've kept him out at least a month. But these guys played significant minutes on Sunday, not just because they're gamers but because the franchise had no one else to replace their production.

There was friction within the Nuggets' organization for most of the year, which led to the firing of head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth late in the regular season. While both are to blame for the alleged poor culture built by their disagreements, it's clear that Booth did a poor job of building out this roster's depth. And it's a shame that this happened during Nikola Jokic's prime.

The superstar center is the best player of this generation and is putting together a string of historic seasons. This group looked exhausted and depleted by the end, and it's due to the lack of depth they've had for years. Overall, the Nuggets have much to consider this offseason and still have a contending core. But time is running out.