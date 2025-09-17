The Sacramento Kings entered the 2025 NBA offseason knowing they needed to make a statement. After back-to-back years of inconsistency and a failure to firmly plant themselves as a Western Conference contender, the Kings took a risk by reshaping their backcourt. The centerpiece move was acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schröder, a steady hand at point guard who will be tasked with organizing an offense that runs through Domantas Sabonis and thrives off the scoring punch of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. On paper, Sacramento now boasts a starting lineup that looks balanced enough: Schröder, LaVine, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Sabonis.

The question, however, isn’t about their starters: it’s about what happens when Sabonis sits or when DeRozan, now 36, needs rest. Sacramento’s bench remains top-heavy in the guard department with Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, rookie Devin Carter, and versatile Nique Clifford offering depth. But the frontcourt is dangerously thin. Journeyman Drew Eubanks and rookie Maxime Raynaud aren’t reliable rotation pieces in a postseason chase, and Dario Šarić is better suited as a stretch option than a physical presence. This is why ESPN’s Kevin Pelton recently highlighted the Kings’ frontcourt reserves as the team’s biggest weakness. In a loaded Western Conference where every possession matters, Sacramento’s lack of dependable size and wing defense could derail its playoff hopes.

The Kings are not without options, though. They have movable contracts, expiring deals, and a front office that has shown a willingness to be aggressive when the moment calls for it. If Sacramento wants to vault into the tier of true contenders alongside Denver, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota, it will need to explore the trade market during the 2025-26 season. Three names stand out as potential solutions: Jonathan Kuminga, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jalen Smith.

Jonathan Kuminga: The athletic two-way wing Sacramento desperately needs

When you examine Sacramento’s roster, one glaring absence is a true defensive-minded wing who can also impact the game in transition. DeMar DeRozan is still a gifted scorer, but his best defensive years are well behind him. Zach LaVine, while explosive offensively, isn’t the answer on the perimeter either. Keegan Murray has shown flashes as a two-way forward, but the Kings can’t expect him to handle every challenging wing assignment. This is where Jonathan Kuminga comes into the picture.

Jonathan Kuminga

DUNK CITY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/dUPDc2XDtW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 2, 2024

Kuminga has had an up-and-down start to his career, showing bursts of elite athleticism and strong defensive instincts but struggling with consistency. The Golden State Warriors have been hesitant to give him a fully defined role, and with the team’s constant push to remain competitive, his name continues to surface in trade rumors. For Sacramento, this is precisely the type of player worth gambling on. At just 22 years old, Kuminga’s best years are still ahead of him, and his physical profile fits exactly what the Kings need.

The Kings have assets that could entice Golden State, especially given Kuminga’s pending contract situation. If the Warriors decide to pivot or clear space, Sacramento could swoop in and address a hole that has lingered for years. For a team trying to break through in the playoffs, finally, Kuminga could be the type of high-upside acquisition that changes the trajectory of their season.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: The veteran wing scorer with defensive bite

While Kuminga represents a long-term play, Kelly Oubre Jr. offers a more immediate solution. The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be open to moving Oubre, and Sacramento has already been linked to him in various reports and mock trades. Though a local radio host recently dismissed the chatter, the fit between Oubre and the Kings is too logical to ignore.

Oubre is a proven scorer on the wing who can provide instant offense off the bench or slot into the starting lineup when injuries hit. More importantly, he brings the kind of defensive activity and length that Sacramento sorely lacks among its reserve forwards. At 6-foot-7 with a wiry frame, Oubre has shown the ability to guard multiple positions, and he would immediately become the Kings’ best perimeter defender outside of Murray.

Another look Kelly Oubre Jr's chasedown block on Paul George 👀pic.twitter.com/LC1O4m6NVj https://t.co/w4W263B7vx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2024

His offensive game also adds value. Oubre isn’t a pure shooter, but he has developed into a respectable threat from beyond the arc while still thriving as a slasher and finisher at the rim. With Sabonis’s playmaking and the Kings’ guard-heavy creation, Oubre would not be asked to carry an offensive load. Instead, he would thrive as a complementary piece, attacking closeouts, filling lanes in transition, and spacing the floor just enough to keep defenses honest.

From a trade perspective, Oubre’s contract situation makes him attainable. Philadelphia is in a state of transition, and if it looks to open minutes for younger players or clear financial flexibility, Sacramento could offer a package built around expiring deals and second-round picks. This wouldn’t require mortgaging the future, but it could stabilize the rotation in a meaningful way.

Article Continues Below

Jalen Smith: A frontcourt solution with upside

The Kings’ biggest issue, as Pelton noted, lies in their frontcourt depth. Sabonis is a durable workhorse, but Sacramento cannot afford to overextend him across 82 games and a potential playoff run. Drew Eubanks is a solid backup in short spurts, yet he lacks the athleticism and versatility required to hold up against the West’s elite big men. This is where Jalen Smith, currently with the Chicago Bulls, becomes an intriguing trade target.

Jalen Smith is doing it ALL right now 🔥pic.twitter.com/N4iL5WAhiU — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) February 9, 2025

Smith has quietly developed into a reliable stretch big with the ability to rebound, protect the rim, and space the floor. At 6-foot-10 with solid mobility, he can guard multiple frontcourt spots while also providing the kind of shooting touch Sacramento lacks in its second unit. Offensively, he doesn’t need the ball to be effective, which makes him a natural fit alongside Sabonis or in staggered lineups with Schröder and LaVine.

For Sacramento, Smith represents both a short-term upgrade and a long-term investment. At just 25 years old, he still has room to grow, and the Kings could benefit from his energy and versatility immediately. He would allow the Kings to play bigger lineups without sacrificing spacing, something they will need when facing teams like Minnesota or Denver in the postseason.

The Kings’ path forward to become a contender

The Sacramento Kings find themselves at a crossroads. They have a starting lineup with enough firepower to compete, but the Western Conference is unforgiving. Denver remains the gold standard, Oklahoma City has ascended with youth and depth, and Minnesota has built a bruising front line that is difficult to counter. To keep pace, Sacramento cannot stand pat.

Adding Jonathan Kuminga, Kelly Oubre Jr., or Jalen Smith would each address specific weaknesses: Kuminga brings athleticism and defensive versatility, Oubre provides veteran scoring and wing defense, and Smith shores up the frontcourt with shooting and size. None of these moves requires mortgaging the future, but together they signal a commitment to winning now.

The Kings’ 2025 offseason was solid but uninspiring. Schröder was a necessary addition, yet not the kind of blockbuster move that reshapes a franchise’s fortunes. If Sacramento truly believes it can rise above the play-in tier and challenge for a top-four seed, it must be not very pleasant during the season. The trade deadline could become the defining moment of this era of Kings basketball.