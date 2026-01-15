The Sacramento Kings may be having another miserable campaign, but DeMar DeRozan continues to build on his impressive career.

The Kings took on the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, and DeRozan achieved another milestone after passing NBA legend Kevin Garnett for 22nd place in the all-time scoring list.

He did it in the third quarter after burying a three-pointer from the top of the key.

DeMar DeRozan passed Kevin Garnett for 22nd on the all-time scoring list with this three-pointer 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RMnuMo6u18 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

With the way he is going, he could ascend further on the career points list. He could even make it to the top 15 by season's end, surpassing NBA icons John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, and Oscar Robertson.

He now has 26,077 career points and counting.

The Kings upset the Knicks, 112-101, with DeRozan pouring in a game-high 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting. He added six rebounds and five assists.

Not many envisioned the 36-year-old guard to be one of the top scorers in league history when the Toronto Raptors drafted him as the ninth overall pick in 2009. But over the years, he has developed into a lethal offensive weapon, using his athleticism and efficiency in piling up the points.

He has averaged at least 20 points for 12 consecutive years.

His longevity has also been a huge factor. He has remained largely durable, adjusting his game from being a high-wire act to a more well-rounded style to extend his career.

DeRozan, however, has been the subject of trade rumors, along with Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, as the Kings look to blow up the roster and rebuild anew.