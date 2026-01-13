The Toronto Raptors have become one of the pleasant surprises this season, as they have shown how good they can be with their positionless approach under coach Darko Rajakovic.

As of writing, the Raptors are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 24-16 record. Not too shabby at all for a team that was largely dismissed in preseason prognostications.

Amid their laudable run, the Raptors may still want to make changes and become more competitive in the near future. A way to do that is pull the trigger before the trade deadline, particularly to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings.

“Sabonis is a very interesting name that keeps being connected to Toronto, with league personnel continuing to question any new information about the Raptors and Sabonis,” said ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Toronto Raptors' Perfect Trade Proposal For Domantas Sabonis

While Sabonis is currently sidelined with a knee injury, he remains one of the league's most talented big men. He is returning soon, and that should only bode well for the Kings, who are reportedly shopping Sabonis around. If he is cleared to see action, more teams could be enticed to acquire him, including the Raptors.

He will serve as a two-way interior presence for Toronto, while also bringing elite rebounding. The Raptors are only averaging 43.2 boards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

The Raptors could offer Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl in exchange for the 29-year-old Sabonis. While it is hard to let go of Quickley, who is having a strong campaign, Toronto has to give up something for the three-time All-Star.

“Perhaps there is more to the constant questions being asked about the Kings and Raptors, especially considering Toronto has two players Sacramento executive Scott Perry drafted when he was with the New York Knicks: Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett,” added Siegel.

The offer would be more attractive for the Kings if they could receive either Barrett, Scottie Barnes, or Brandon Ingram, but it is hard to see the Raptors parting ways with any of them, leaving Quickley as the odd man out.

Jamal Shead has played well in backing up Quickley, so losing the 26-year-old guard might not be too tough for the Raptors. Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick could also fill the void, continuing Rajakovic's unorthodox system.

With the Kings ready to part ways with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and Keon Ellis, Quickley could be their main guard.

Poeltl, meanwhile, is a solid throw-in. He has been limited to 21 games this season due to a back injury, but he remains an efficient player. He will be a big boost to the Kings' center rotation, which includes Maxime Raynaud, Precious Achiuwa, Dylan Cardwell, and Drew Eubanks—not exactly names that strike fear into the hearts of opponents.

Domantas Sabonis' Fit With Toronto Raptors

Barnes and Ingram, along with Sandro Mamukelashvili, have carried the Raptors' frontcourt this season. Adding Sabonis to the mix will only make it more formidable.

He is averaging a double-double for the eighth straight year, while shooting above 50% from the field for the 10th consecutive time. He can make shots from almost anywhere and command double teams, freeing up more space for his teammates. His pick-and-roll prowess is also impressive, which is always a plus in today's NBA.

But perhaps, Sabonis' most valuable asset is his playmaking. Rajakovic could diagram sets centered around the 6-foot-10 Sabonis, which would allow Barnes, Barrett, and Ingram to be more dynamic. The Kings found success when then-coach Mike Brown utilized Sabonis as the anchor on offense. The Raptors could devise a similar approach.

To add, Toronto won the championship in 2019 with a playmaking center in Marc Gasol, and one could argue that Sabonis is an even better passer than him. In his stint with the Kings, excluding this season, he has averaged 6.8 assists.

Sabonis is the kind of cornerstone talent the Raptors have craved since their title run.